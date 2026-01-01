Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Pembroke, ON

2019 Nissan Rogue

94,912 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle
14432059

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 14432059
  2. 14432059
  3. 14432059
  4. 14432059
  5. 14432059
  6. 14432059
  7. 14432059
  8. 14432059
  9. 14432059
  10. 14432059
  11. 14432059
  12. 14432059
  13. 14432059
  14. 14432059
  15. 14432059
  16. 14432059
  17. 14432059
  18. 14432059
  19. 14432059
  20. 14432059
  21. 14432059
  22. 14432059
  23. 14432059
  24. 14432059
  25. 14432059
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
94,912KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXKC779112

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-345A
  • Mileage 94,912 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue S 94,912 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tundra Platinum for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Toyota Tundra Platinum 65,488 KM $58,904 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Essence for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Buick Encore GX Essence 66,836 KM $26,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2019 Nissan Rogue