2019 Nissan Sentra

153,214 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Sentra

12282105

2019 Nissan Sentra

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,214KM
VIN 3n1ab7ap8ky318849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Included

Safety

Rearview Camera

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-735-XXXX

613-735-2566

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2019 Nissan Sentra