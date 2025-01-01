$12,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Sentra
2019 Nissan Sentra
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
153,214KM
VIN 3n1ab7ap8ky318849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,214 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Included
Safety
Rearview Camera
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
2019 Nissan Sentra