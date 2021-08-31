Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 7 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7599868

7599868 Stock #: P2337

P2337 VIN: 1C6SRFLT2KN639212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 48,751 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Adaptive Cruise Control Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Panoramic Roof Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features ANTI-SPIN AXLE 22" Wheels Keyless Start Sport Performance Hood Bluetooth Connection 4-Corner Air Suspension LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST WiFi Hotspot Parallel Park Assist Fwd Collision Braking Leather Front Vented Buckets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.