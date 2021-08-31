Menu
2019 RAM 1500

48,751 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT crew 4x4

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT crew 4x4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,751KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7599868
  • Stock #: P2337
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT2KN639212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.  Advanced Safety Group, Level 2 Equipment, Panoramic Roof, Sport Hood, Air Suspension, Nav, 22" Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Leather Face Front Vented Buckets.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Panoramic Roof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
ANTI-SPIN AXLE
22" Wheels
Keyless Start
Sport Performance Hood
Bluetooth Connection
4-Corner Air Suspension
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
WiFi Hotspot
Parallel Park Assist
Fwd Collision Braking
Leather Front Vented Buckets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

