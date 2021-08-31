Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7810959

7810959 VIN: 1C6SRFLT7KN753111

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Trailer brake controller Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights POWER RUNNING BOARDS Privacy Glass Sport Performance Hood Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Tonneau Cover Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Windows Panoramic Roof Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features SPRAY IN LINER Bluetooth Connection 22 Inch Wheels BED UTILITY GROUP ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP 12 inch Screen 124 Litre Fuel Tank

