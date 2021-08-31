Menu
2019 RAM 1500

65,000 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

SPORT crew 4x4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7811052
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT7KN753111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON     Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.  Advanced Safety GRoup, Active 4 Corner Suspension, Power Step sides, Panoramic Roof, Leather Face Cooling Seats, 12 Inch Display With Nav. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Trailer brake controller
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Privacy Glass
Sport Performance Hood
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Roof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
SPRAY IN LINER
Bluetooth Connection
22 Inch Wheels
BED UTILITY GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP
12 inch Screen
124 Litre Fuel Tank

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

