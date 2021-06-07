Menu
2019 RAM 2500

39,913 KM

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 2500 Crew Cab Diesel 4x4

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 2500 Crew Cab Diesel 4x4

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,913KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7196546
  • Stock #: P2291
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DLXKG598922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.    Cloth Buckest and Console, Big Horn Level 1 Package, Anti Slip Rear End,  Tow Mirrors, Brake Controller. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 PreOwned

1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

