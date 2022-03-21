Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota C-HR

46,174 KM

Details Description Features

$28,949

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,949

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota C-HR

Limited

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,949

+ taxes & licensing

46,174KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8720435
  • Stock #: P2483
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX5K1035760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,174 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

2017 Toyota Tundra S...
 67,169 KM
$43,904 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX
 51,583 KM
$26,904 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma T...
 24,136 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory