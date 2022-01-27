2019 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 9 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

8156590 Stock #: P2408-1

P2408-1 VIN: JTNK4RBE4K3015835

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 55,906 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

