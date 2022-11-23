$24,994+ tax & licensing
$24,994
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa Toyota
613-735-1717
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
32,977KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9393892
- Stock #: P2550
- VIN: JTNK4RBE7K3005994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,977 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
