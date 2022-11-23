Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

32,977 KM

Details Description Features

$24,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 9393892
  2. 9393892
  3. 9393892
  4. 9393892
  5. 9393892
  6. 9393892
  7. 9393892
  8. 9393892
  9. 9393892
  10. 9393892
  11. 9393892
  12. 9393892
  13. 9393892
  14. 9393892
  15. 9393892
  16. 9393892
  17. 9393892
  18. 9393892
  19. 9393892
  20. 9393892
  21. 9393892
  22. 9393892
  23. 9393892
  24. 9393892
  25. 9393892
  26. 9393892
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

32,977KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9393892
  • Stock #: P2550
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE7K3005994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2021 Toyota Venza LI...
 14,956 KM
$51,994 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla CE
 102,410 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tacoma T...
 17,733 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory