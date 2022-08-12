Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

100,464 KM

Details Features

$38,994

+ tax & licensing
$38,994

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,994

+ taxes & licensing

100,464KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8977486
  • VIN: 2T3J1RFV8KW033660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

