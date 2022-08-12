$38,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,994
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa Toyota
613-735-1717
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,994
+ taxes & licensing
100,464KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8977486
- VIN: 2T3J1RFV8KW033660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,464 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Petawawa Toyota
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3