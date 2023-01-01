Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

78,429 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,429KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10117215
  • Stock #: 039680
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0KX039680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.909 Axle Ratio
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: Deluxe Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, dual USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" monitor and advanced voice recognition

Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

