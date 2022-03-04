$49,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2019 Toyota Tacoma
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
89,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8632562
- Stock #: 5397
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7KX043015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5397
- Mileage 89,594 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Security Features
Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3