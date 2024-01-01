Menu
Calling all adventurers and style-conscious drivers! Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned is excited to present a beautifully maintained 2020 Buick Envision ESSANCE AWD. This sleek white SUV is ready to take you on any journey in comfort and style. The black leather interior provides a luxurious experience, with heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you cozy during those chilly Canadian winters. The Envision ESSANCE boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its spacious cabin and versatile cargo space, this crossover is perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who wants to make a statement.

This Envision ESSANCE has been meticulously cared for with only 59,540 kilometers on the odometer. It comes loaded with premium features that elevate your driving experience, such as a sunroof/moonroof, a rearview camera for peace of mind, and a security system to keep your investment safe. Buckle up and prepare to be impressed by this stunning Buick Envision ESSANCE AWD.

Here are 5 features that make this vehicle stand out:

All Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort and warmth, even on the coldest days.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling.
Leather Seats: Elevate your driving experience with premium comfort and style.
Rearview Camera: Enjoy enhanced safety and convenience with this helpful feature.

VIN LRBFX2SA1LD179619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

