2020 Buick Envision
ESSANCE AWD
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
$29,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,540 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventurers and style-conscious drivers! Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned is excited to present a beautifully maintained 2020 Buick Envision ESSANCE AWD. This sleek white SUV is ready to take you on any journey in comfort and style. The black leather interior provides a luxurious experience, with heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you cozy during those chilly Canadian winters. The Envision ESSANCE boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its spacious cabin and versatile cargo space, this crossover is perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who wants to make a statement.
This Envision ESSANCE has been meticulously cared for with only 59,540 kilometers on the odometer. It comes loaded with premium features that elevate your driving experience, such as a sunroof/moonroof, a rearview camera for peace of mind, and a security system to keep your investment safe. Buckle up and prepare to be impressed by this stunning Buick Envision ESSANCE AWD.
Here are 5 features that make this vehicle stand out:
- All Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort and warmth, even on the coldest days.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling.
- Leather Seats: Elevate your driving experience with premium comfort and style.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy enhanced safety and convenience with this helpful feature.
Vehicle Features
613-735-1717