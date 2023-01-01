Menu
2020 Cadillac XT4

72,984 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2020 Cadillac XT4

2020 Cadillac XT4

XT4 AWD 350T

2020 Cadillac XT4

XT4 AWD 350T

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,984KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500117
  • Stock #: X0407-1
  • VIN: 1GYFZFR46LF124150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory