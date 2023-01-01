$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT4
XT4 AWD 350T
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
72,984KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10500117
- Stock #: X0407-1
- VIN: 1GYFZFR46LF124150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,984 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
