$45,904 + taxes & licensing
6 3 , 4 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10452615

10452615 Stock #: X0370-1

X0370-1 VIN: 1FTFX1E52LFC42869

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 63,422 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tow Hooks Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

