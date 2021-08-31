Menu
2020 Ford F-150

25,741 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XL

2020 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,741KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7634032
  • Stock #: B90904
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E59LFB90904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,741 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Front license plate bracket
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sync
Telematics
BACK UP ALARM SYSTEM
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5.0L V8 Engine
WiFi Hotspot
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
SPECIAL DEALER ACCOUNT ADJUSTM
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
PARTIAL GAS FILL
XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM
.265/70R17 OWL A/S A/T
.FOG LAMPS
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
CLOTH 40/20/40
.CRUISE CONTROL
3.31 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
.XL SERIES
.POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP
VELOCITY BLUE
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
.FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WIFI MODEM

