Listing ID: 7634032

7634032 Stock #: B90904

B90904 VIN: 1FTFW1E59LFB90904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velocity Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,741 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Front license plate bracket Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Sync Telematics BACK UP ALARM SYSTEM Flex Fuel Vehicle Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5.0L V8 Engine WiFi Hotspot EQUIPMENT GROUP MEDIUM EARTH GREY SPECIAL DEALER ACCOUNT ADJUSTM CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH PARTIAL GAS FILL XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE 136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK 7050# GVWR PACKAGE .17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM .265/70R17 OWL A/S A/T .FOG LAMPS ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO CLOTH 40/20/40 .CRUISE CONTROL 3.31 RATIO REGULAR AXLE .XL SERIES .POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP VELOCITY BLUE INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL .FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WIFI MODEM

