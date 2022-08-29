Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

32,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

  1. 9069307
  2. 9069307
  3. 9069307
  4. 9069307
  5. 9069307
  6. 9069307
  7. 9069307
  8. 9069307
  9. 9069307
  10. 9069307
  11. 9069307
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9069307
  • Stock #: E21028
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E55LKE21028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E21028
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murphy Ford

2018 Ford Fusion SE
 73,995 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer XLT
 75,348 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV
 11,684 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-6861

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory