2020 Ford F-150
XLT
32,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9069307
- Stock #: E21028
- VIN: 1FTFW1E55LKE21028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
