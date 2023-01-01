$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 1 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9611386

9611386 Stock #: B16641

B16641 VIN: 1FTFX1E50LFB16641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,132 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Fixed rear window Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Reverse Opening Rear Doors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Cigar Lighter(s) KEYPAD 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Collision Mitigation-Front Additional Features 5.0L V8 Engine Engine: 5.0L V8 Equipment Group 300A Base Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio EQUIPMENT GROUP MEDIUM EARTH GREY CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH PARTIAL GAS FILL .XLT SERIES 136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK TIRES: LT245/70R17E BSW A/T CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER PREM CLOTH 40/20/40 7050# GVWR PACKAGE .17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO LT TIRE CAPABILITY PACKAGE 3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE LT245/70R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT RAPID RED MET TINTED CC FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders

