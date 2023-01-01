2020 Ford Ranger

Sport Appearance Package

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Premium cloth seats

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

.XLT SERIES

.REMOTE START SYSTEM

.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE

EBONY INTERIOR TRIM

RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT

.ELEC 10-SPEED AUTO TRANS

RAPID RED MET TINTED CC

6050# GVWR PACKAGE

.SLIDING REAR WINDOW W/DEF

.17 MAGNETIC PAINTED ALUM WHL

255/65R17 A/T BSW TIRE

.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

.FORWARD SENSING SYSTEM

SYNC3,SIRIUSXM,NAVIGATION

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: towing capability up to 7,500 lbs and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver,

LIGHT STONE/EBONY, FRONT PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: manual 4-way adjustable driver w/manual lumbar and 4-way passenger, flow-through console and floor shifter

EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: Manual-Sliding Rear-Window, XLT Sport Appearance Package, body-colour fender vent badge, Black Grille w/Magnetic Surround, Magnetic Wheel-Lip Moulding, Sport Box Decal, Magnetic Front & Rear Bumper, Wheels: 17" Magneti...

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Forward Sensing System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Voice-Activated Navigation, pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service includes a 6-month subscription, Available ...