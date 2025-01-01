$38,904+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT Super Cab 4X4
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
27,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH8LLA89402
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 27,250 KM
Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Ford Ranger