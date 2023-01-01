2020 Ford Transit

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 1 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10523667

10523667 Stock #: A33223

A33223 VIN: 1FTBR1XG7LKA33223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 25,108 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear-wheel drive Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 250 Amp Alternator 95 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 9,070 lbs 1669.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black front bumper Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert 4-Way Passenger Seat Front Cloth Headliner Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints 4-Way Driver Seat Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Safety Side impact beams Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Collision Mitigation-Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.