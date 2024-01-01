$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda Civic
Sport
2020 Honda Civic
Sport
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,424KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F89LH015446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5642
- Mileage 47,424 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
2015 Honda Civic EX 96,741 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL 84,979 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 68,696 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Email Westland Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
613-735-2566
Alternate Numbers1-888-490-6489
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2020 Honda Civic