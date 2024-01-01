$26,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2020 Honda Civic, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This silver beauty boasts a sleek design and a spacious interior, featuring black cloth seats and a user-friendly dashboard. The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, while the CVT transmission provides a seamless driving experience. With only 54,779 km on the odometer, this Civic is practically brand new!
This Civic comes packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety. Enjoy a comfortable ride with heated seats and mirrors, stay connected with the intuitive infotainment system, and drive with confidence thanks to a comprehensive suite of safety features. This vehicle is sure to impress with its balance of style, performance, and technology.
Here are five features that will make you want to get behind the wheel of this 2020 Honda Civic:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings with the heated seats.
- Lane Departure Assist: This advanced safety feature helps keep you in your lane, providing peace of mind on every journey.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy the convenience of headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions, making your driving experience safer and more comfortable.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease using the keyless entry system, leaving the fumbling with keys behind.
- Balance of Factory Warranty: This Civic comes with the remaining balance of its factory warranty, ensuring you have peace of mind knowing you are covered for any unexpected repairs.
Come visit us at Westland Auto Sales today to take this stunning 2020 Honda Civic for a test drive and experience its impressive features for yourself!
