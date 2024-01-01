Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2020 Honda Civic, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This silver beauty boasts a sleek design and a spacious interior, featuring black cloth seats and a user-friendly dashboard. The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, while the CVT transmission provides a seamless driving experience. With only 54,779 km on the odometer, this Civic is practically brand new!</p><p>This Civic comes packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety. Enjoy a comfortable ride with heated seats and mirrors, stay connected with the intuitive infotainment system, and drive with confidence thanks to a comprehensive suite of safety features. This vehicle is sure to impress with its balance of style, performance, and technology.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that will make you want to get behind the wheel of this 2020 Honda Civic:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings with the heated seats.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Assist:</strong> This advanced safety feature helps keep you in your lane, providing peace of mind on every journey.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions, making your driving experience safer and more comfortable.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with ease using the keyless entry system, leaving the fumbling with keys behind.</li><li><strong>Balance of Factory Warranty:</strong> This Civic comes with the remaining balance of its factory warranty, ensuring you have peace of mind knowing you are covered for any unexpected repairs.</li></ul><p>Come visit us at Westland Auto Sales today to take this stunning 2020 Honda Civic for a test drive and experience its impressive features for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2020 Honda Civic

54,779 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,779KM
VIN 2hgfc2f57lh033840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
2020 Honda Civic