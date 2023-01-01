Menu
2020 Honda Pilot

57,793 KM

Details Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

Touring

2020 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10050495
  • Stock #: 5503
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H68LB505044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5503
  • Mileage 57,793 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

