2020 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
57,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10050495
- VIN: 5FNYF6H68LB505044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5503
- Mileage 57,793 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
