2020 Hyundai Elantra

54,676 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF6LU085033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour TAUPE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5645
  • Mileage 54,676 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2020 Hyundai Elantra