Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims. </p>

2020 Hyundai KONA

93,168 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai KONA

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11063018
  2. 11063018
  3. 11063018
  4. 11063018
  5. 11063018
  6. 11063018
  7. 11063018
  8. 11063018
  9. 11063018
  10. 11063018
  11. 11063018
  12. 11063018
  13. 11063018
  14. 11063018
  15. 11063018
  16. 11063018
  17. 11063018
  18. 11063018
  19. 11063018
  20. 11063018
  21. 11063018
  22. 11063018
  23. 11063018
  24. 11063018
  25. 11063018
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K2CAA8LU582112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4x4 104,591 KM $43,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue FWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue FWD 20,892 KM $27,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID AWD 17,567 KM $48,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA