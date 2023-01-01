$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
40,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A38LU036971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,818 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
