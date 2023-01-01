Menu
2020 Hyundai Venue

40,818 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Venue

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A38LU036971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,818 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

