$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Black Interior
2020 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Black Interior
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,643 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical ride? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2020 Hyundai Venue Ultimate, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This subcompact SUV is perfect for navigating the city streets while still offering plenty of space and versatility for your everyday adventures. With its sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, this Venue is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 45,643km on the odometer, this beauty is just getting started on its journey.
Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission. This ensures a comfortable and responsive driving experience, making every commute a breeze. Whether you're running errands or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Hyundai Venue Ultimate offers a blend of practicality and modern design that's hard to beat. This Venue is ready to be your next adventure companion!
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2020 Hyundai Venue Ultimate a must-see:
- Compact Agility: Navigate city streets with ease, thanks to the Venue's nimble size and responsive handling.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 1.6L engine delivers impressive gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Modern Design: The Venue's stylish exterior and black interior create a sophisticated and eye-catching look.
- Spacious Interior: Despite its compact size, the Venue offers a surprisingly roomy cabin for passengers and cargo.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence, knowing the Venue is equipped with a range of safety technologies.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-735-2566