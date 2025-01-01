Menu
Looking for a stylish and practical ride? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2020 Hyundai Venue Ultimate, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This subcompact SUV is perfect for navigating the city streets while still offering plenty of space and versatility for your everyday adventures. With its sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, this Venue is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 45,643km on the odometer, this beauty is just getting started on its journey.

Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission. This ensures a comfortable and responsive driving experience, making every commute a breeze. Whether youre running errands or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Hyundai Venue Ultimate offers a blend of practicality and modern design thats hard to beat. This Venue is ready to be your next adventure companion!

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2020 Hyundai Venue Ultimate a must-see:

Compact Agility: Navigate city streets with ease, thanks to the Venues nimble size and responsive handling.
Fuel Efficiency: The 1.6L engine delivers impressive gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
Modern Design: The Venues stylish exterior and black interior create a sophisticated and eye-catching look.
Spacious Interior: Despite its compact size, the Venue offers a surprisingly roomy cabin for passengers and cargo.
Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence, knowing the Venue is equipped with a range of safety technologies.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
45,643KM
VIN KMHRC8A38LU036971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
