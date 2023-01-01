Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

45,322 KM

Details Description Features

$46,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A-35 AMG

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A-35 AMG

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10682817
  2. 10682817
  3. 10682817
  4. 10682817
  5. 10682817
  6. 10682817
  7. 10682817
  8. 10682817
  9. 10682817
  10. 10682817
  11. 10682817
  12. 10682817
  13. 10682817
  14. 10682817
  15. 10682817
  16. 10682817
  17. 10682817
  18. 10682817
  19. 10682817
  20. 10682817
  21. 10682817
  22. 10682817
  23. 10682817
  24. 10682817
  25. 10682817
  26. 10682817
  27. 10682817
  28. 10682817
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN W1K3F5BBXLJ200489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2697-1
  • Mileage 45,322 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota C-HR Limited for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Toyota C-HR Limited 66,262 KM $28,904 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla SE 14,867 KM $29,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 52,314 KM $49,804 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class