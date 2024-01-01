Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

91,915 KM

Details Features

$26,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES- S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES- S-AWC

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1728330060
  2. 1728330103
  3. 1728330104
  4. 1728330104
  5. 1728330103
  6. 1728330104
  7. 1728330104
  8. 1728330104
  9. 1728330103
  10. 1728330104
  11. 1728330103
  12. 1728330102
  13. 1728330101
  14. 1728330103
  15. 1728330103
  16. 1728330104
  17. 1728330103
  18. 1728330103
  19. 1728330103
  20. 1728330104
  21. 1728330103
  22. 1728330103
  23. 1728330103
  24. 1728330103
  25. 1728330104
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,915KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A3XLZ602736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 91,915 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2023 Honda Ridgeline Touring Awd for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Honda Ridgeline Touring Awd 63,104 KM $47,904 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan Standard for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Honda Civic Sedan Standard 124,456 KM $17,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Ram Classic Warlock Crew 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Ram Classic Warlock Crew 4x4 92,106 KM $38,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander