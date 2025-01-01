Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable compact SUV? Check out this used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SV, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty offers a fantastic combination of practicality and modern design, perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures. With its all-wheel-drive system and efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, youll experience a smooth and confident ride in all weather conditions. Plus, with a comfortable black interior, this Qashqai is sure to please. It has just 98,085km on the odometer.</p><p>Heres a glimpse of what makes this Qashqai SV stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Tackle any weather with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Enjoy a responsive 2.0L engine paired with a CVT transmission.</li><li><strong>Sleek Exterior:</strong> The black exterior will have you turning heads.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> The black interior will have you wanting to get in and stay there.</li><li><strong>Compact SUV:</strong> The Qashqai is ready for any road.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Nissan Qashqai

98,085 KM

Details Description Features

$23,388

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle
13174671

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 1763078886384
  2. 1763078886824
  3. 1763078887247
  4. 1763078887655
  5. 1763078888046
  6. 1763078888440
  7. 1763078888843
  8. 1763078889248
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,388

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,085KM
VIN JN1BJ1CW9LW372565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable compact SUV? Check out this used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SV, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty offers a fantastic combination of practicality and modern design, perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures. With its all-wheel-drive system and efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, you'll experience a smooth and confident ride in all weather conditions. Plus, with a comfortable black interior, this Qashqai is sure to please. It has just 98,085km on the odometer.

Here's a glimpse of what makes this Qashqai SV stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle any weather with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy a responsive 2.0L engine paired with a CVT transmission.
  • Sleek Exterior: The black exterior will have you turning heads.
  • Comfortable Interior: The black interior will have you wanting to get in and stay there.
  • Compact SUV: The Qashqai is ready for any road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Pembroke, ON
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 152,453 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota Camry SE 109,527 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Chevrolet Spark LS 21,821 KM $18,977 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,388

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2020 Nissan Qashqai