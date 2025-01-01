$23,388+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
SV
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$23,388
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable compact SUV? Check out this used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SV, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty offers a fantastic combination of practicality and modern design, perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures. With its all-wheel-drive system and efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, you'll experience a smooth and confident ride in all weather conditions. Plus, with a comfortable black interior, this Qashqai is sure to please. It has just 98,085km on the odometer.
Here's a glimpse of what makes this Qashqai SV stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle any weather with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy a responsive 2.0L engine paired with a CVT transmission.
- Sleek Exterior: The black exterior will have you turning heads.
- Comfortable Interior: The black interior will have you wanting to get in and stay there.
- Compact SUV: The Qashqai is ready for any road.
Vehicle Features
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566