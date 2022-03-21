Menu
2020 RAM 1500

40,542 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Laramie

2020 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,542KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8705864
  Stock #: 232649
  VIN: 1C6SRFJT5LN232649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Hemi Badge
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" Touchscreen
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
1800# Maximum Payload
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

