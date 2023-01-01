$41,904+ tax & licensing
$41,904
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
613-631-0139
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
39,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10345404
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT7LG311459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 39,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Night Edition
3" lift in the front.
2" lift in the rear
Carmen Exhaust
