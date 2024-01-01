$31,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer the road with this powerful and dependable 2020 RAM 1500 Classic, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sleek white pickup truck with a grey interior is the perfect blend of style and functionality. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine that delivers the power you need for any task, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and efficient driving.
Whether you're hauling cargo or tackling tough terrain, this 4-wheel drive RAM 1500 Classic has you covered. Enjoy a comfortable and secure ride with features like driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control. And with a warranty available, you can rest assured knowing you're getting a vehicle you can trust.
Here are 5 of the hottest features that will have you ready to hit the road:
- Powerful 5.7L 8-Cylinder Engine: Experience the raw power and torque that will have you conquering any challenge.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the traction and control you need.
- Safety Features Galore: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control.
- Sleek and Stylish Design: Turn heads with this classic white pickup truck with a modern twist.
- Warranty Available: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a vehicle you can trust, backed by a warranty.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-735-2566