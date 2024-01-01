Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer the road with this powerful and dependable 2020 RAM 1500 Classic, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sleek white pickup truck with a grey interior is the perfect blend of style and functionality. Under the hood, youll find a robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine that delivers the power you need for any task, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and efficient driving.</p><p>Whether youre hauling cargo or tackling tough terrain, this 4-wheel drive RAM 1500 Classic has you covered. Enjoy a comfortable and secure ride with features like driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control. And with a warranty available, you can rest assured knowing youre getting a vehicle you can trust.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the hottest features that will have you ready to hit the road:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 5.7L 8-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience the raw power and torque that will have you conquering any challenge.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the traction and control you need.</li><li><strong>Safety Features Galore:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre protected by driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control.</li><li><strong>Sleek and Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with this classic white pickup truck with a modern twist.</li><li><strong>Warranty Available:</strong> Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a vehicle you can trust, backed by a warranty.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

$31,995

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

