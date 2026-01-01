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Used 2020 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6.3 ft. box 149.5 in. WB SRW for sale in Pembroke, ON

2020 RAM 3500

112,282 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 3500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6.3 ft. box 149.5 in. WB SRW

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14149213

2020 RAM 3500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6.3 ft. box 149.5 in. WB SRW

Location

Edwards Mazda

1433 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 7A5

613-735-0166

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,282KM
VIN 3C63R3DL5LG247496

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Mileage 112,282 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Speed Control
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Wireless phone connectivity

Exterior

Single Rear Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Crew Cab
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
crew
Rear beverage holders
1-touch down
1-touch up

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Edwards Mazda

Edwards Mazda

1433 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 7A5
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613-735-XXXX

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613-735-0166

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Edwards Mazda

613-735-0166

2020 RAM 3500