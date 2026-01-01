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2020 RAM 3500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6.3 ft. box 149.5 in. WB SRW
2020 RAM 3500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6.3 ft. box 149.5 in. WB SRW
Location
Edwards Mazda
1433 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 7A5
613-735-0166
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
112,282KM
VIN 3C63R3DL5LG247496
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Mileage 112,282 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Speed Control
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Wireless phone connectivity
Exterior
Single Rear Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Crew Cab
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
crew
Rear beverage holders
1-touch down
1-touch up
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Edwards Mazda
1433 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 7A5
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Edwards Mazda
613-735-0166
2020 RAM 3500