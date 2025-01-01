Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2020 Toyota Highlander

108,594 KM

Details Description Features

$34,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12086956

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,594KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDBZRBH8LS521765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Highlander LE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander LE AWD 108,594 KM $34,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury 65,470 KM $36,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Prius AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Toyota Prius AWD 100,268 KM $26,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander