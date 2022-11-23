2020 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 3 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9366790

9366790 Stock #: P2549

P2549 VIN: 2T3R1RFV1LC082754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,363 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

