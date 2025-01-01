Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2020 Toyota Tacoma

62,147 KM

Details Description Features

$44,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12252205

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 4x4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,147KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN9LX243618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z0113-1
  • Mileage 62,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT DOUBLE CAB 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT DOUBLE CAB 4X4 78,869 KM $42,904 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX 94,249 KM $18,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium AWD 79,924 KM $37,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma