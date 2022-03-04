$45,995+ tax & licensing
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
613-631-0139
2020 Toyota Tacoma
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab SR5 4X4
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
59,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8639963
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1LX055176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
