2020 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 7 5 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8639963

8639963 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1LX055176

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,753 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.