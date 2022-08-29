Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tacoma

12,778 KM

Details Description Features

$47,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,994

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT 4X4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 9077701
  2. 9077701
  3. 9077701
  4. 9077701
  5. 9077701
  6. 9077701
  7. 9077701
  8. 9077701
  9. 9077701
  10. 9077701
  11. 9077701
  12. 9077701
  13. 9077701
  14. 9077701
  15. 9077701
  16. 9077701
  17. 9077701
  18. 9077701
  19. 9077701
  20. 9077701
  21. 9077701
  22. 9077701
  23. 9077701
  24. 9077701
  25. 9077701
  26. 9077701
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,994

+ taxes & licensing

12,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9077701
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN2LX047278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insueance Claims. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2020 Toyota Highland...
 0 KM
$52,994 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma T...
 60,287 KM
$41,994 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 120,600 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory