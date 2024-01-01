Menu
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road 4x4 Double Cab, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This red beauty boasts a powerful 8-cylinder engine, ready to take on any challenge, and its black interior provides a stylish and comfortable cabin. With 85,059km on the odometer, this Tundra is just getting started.

This TRD Off Road package is equipped to tackle any adventure, featuring features like a 4-wheel drive system, an advanced suspension, and aggressive off-road tires. Youll find a range of convenient and luxurious features to enhance your driving experience, including heated seats and mirrors, a power sunroof, and a powerful sound system. Plus, enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a rearview camera for added safety and peace of mind.

Here are five features that make this Tundra stand out:

TRD Off Road Package: Built for adventure, this Tundra is ready to tackle any terrain with its 4x4 system, off-road suspension, and aggressive tires.
Heated Seats and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated seats and mirrors.
Push-Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of a keyless entry and push-button start system.
Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence thanks to the included rearview camera for added safety.
Power Sunroof: Let the fresh air in and enjoy the open road with the power sunroof.

Come visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to experience this powerful and capable Tundra for yourself.

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
85,059KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUY5F18LX897863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road 4x4 Double Cab, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This red beauty boasts a powerful 8-cylinder engine, ready to take on any challenge, and its black interior provides a stylish and comfortable cabin. With 85,059km on the odometer, this Tundra is just getting started.

This TRD Off Road package is equipped to tackle any adventure, featuring features like a 4-wheel drive system, an advanced suspension, and aggressive off-road tires. You'll find a range of convenient and luxurious features to enhance your driving experience, including heated seats and mirrors, a power sunroof, and a powerful sound system. Plus, enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a rearview camera for added safety and peace of mind.

Here are five features that make this Tundra stand out:

  1. TRD Off Road Package: Built for adventure, this Tundra is ready to tackle any terrain with its 4x4 system, off-road suspension, and aggressive tires.
  2. Heated Seats and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated seats and mirrors.
  3. Push-Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of a keyless entry and push-button start system.
  4. Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence thanks to the included rearview camera for added safety.
  5. Power Sunroof: Let the fresh air in and enjoy the open road with the power sunroof.

Come visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to experience this powerful and capable Tundra for yourself.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Toyota Tundra