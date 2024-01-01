$43,904+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra
TRD Off Road 4x4 Double Cab
2020 Toyota Tundra
TRD Off Road 4x4 Double Cab
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
$43,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road 4x4 Double Cab, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This red beauty boasts a powerful 8-cylinder engine, ready to take on any challenge, and its black interior provides a stylish and comfortable cabin. With 85,059km on the odometer, this Tundra is just getting started.
This TRD Off Road package is equipped to tackle any adventure, featuring features like a 4-wheel drive system, an advanced suspension, and aggressive off-road tires. You'll find a range of convenient and luxurious features to enhance your driving experience, including heated seats and mirrors, a power sunroof, and a powerful sound system. Plus, enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a rearview camera for added safety and peace of mind.
Here are five features that make this Tundra stand out:
- TRD Off Road Package: Built for adventure, this Tundra is ready to tackle any terrain with its 4x4 system, off-road suspension, and aggressive tires.
- Heated Seats and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated seats and mirrors.
- Push-Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of a keyless entry and push-button start system.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence thanks to the included rearview camera for added safety.
- Power Sunroof: Let the fresh air in and enjoy the open road with the power sunroof.
Come visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to experience this powerful and capable Tundra for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petawawa Toyota
Email Petawawa Toyota
Petawawa Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-735-1717