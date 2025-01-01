Menu
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this pristine, used 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred ST, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sleek white beauty is designed to turn heads while offering the versatility you need for your daily adventures. With a comfortable black interior and a fuel-efficient 1.3L 4-cylinder engine, this Encore GX delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road. Plus, with all-wheel drive, youll have the confidence to handle whatever Canadian weather throws your way. This Encore GX has been well-maintained and has only 76,358km on the odometer.

The 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred ST from Westland Auto Sales is packed with features designed to make your drive more enjoyable. This SUV combines practicality with a touch of luxury, ensuring a comfortable and connected experience. From its striking exterior to its thoughtfully designed interior, this Encore GX is sure to impress. Its the ideal choice for those seeking a versatile and reliable vehicle that doesnt compromise on style or features.

Here are five standout features of this Encore GX that are sure to impress:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
Fuel-Efficient 1.3L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
Stylish Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a premium driving experience with the black interior.
Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving, perfect for city and highway.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,358KM
VIN KL4MMCSL4MB041380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5753
  • Mileage 76,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this pristine, used 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred ST, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sleek white beauty is designed to turn heads while offering the versatility you need for your daily adventures. With a comfortable black interior and a fuel-efficient 1.3L 4-cylinder engine, this Encore GX delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road. Plus, with all-wheel drive, you'll have the confidence to handle whatever Canadian weather throws your way. This Encore GX has been well-maintained and has only 76,358km on the odometer.

The 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred ST from Westland Auto Sales is packed with features designed to make your drive more enjoyable. This SUV combines practicality with a touch of luxury, ensuring a comfortable and connected experience. From its striking exterior to its thoughtfully designed interior, this Encore GX is sure to impress. It's the ideal choice for those seeking a versatile and reliable vehicle that doesn't compromise on style or features.

Here are five standout features of this Encore GX that are sure to impress:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Fuel-Efficient 1.3L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Stylish Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a premium driving experience with the black interior.
  • Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving, perfect for city and highway.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
