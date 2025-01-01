$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Encore GX
Preferred ST
2021 Buick Encore GX
Preferred ST
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5753
- Mileage 76,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this pristine, used 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred ST, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sleek white beauty is designed to turn heads while offering the versatility you need for your daily adventures. With a comfortable black interior and a fuel-efficient 1.3L 4-cylinder engine, this Encore GX delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road. Plus, with all-wheel drive, you'll have the confidence to handle whatever Canadian weather throws your way. This Encore GX has been well-maintained and has only 76,358km on the odometer.
The 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred ST from Westland Auto Sales is packed with features designed to make your drive more enjoyable. This SUV combines practicality with a touch of luxury, ensuring a comfortable and connected experience. From its striking exterior to its thoughtfully designed interior, this Encore GX is sure to impress. It's the ideal choice for those seeking a versatile and reliable vehicle that doesn't compromise on style or features.
Here are five standout features of this Encore GX that are sure to impress:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Fuel-Efficient 1.3L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Stylish Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a premium driving experience with the black interior.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving, perfect for city and highway.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-735-2566