2021 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5718
- Mileage 81,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2021 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This pre-owned beauty boasts a vibrant red exterior that's sure to stand out from the crowd, while its black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience. Under the hood, a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of pep, and the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. With just 81,702km on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure.
The Edge SEL is packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Here are five highlights:
- Sleek and modern design: The Edge SEL is a head-turner, with its striking lines and bold stance.
- Luxurious interior: Enjoy premium comfort with soft-touch materials and ample space for both passengers and cargo.
- Advanced technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest infotainment system, including a touchscreen display and smartphone integration.
- All-wheel drive for confidence: Feel confident on the road, no matter the weather, thanks to the Edge SEL's reliable all-wheel drive system.
- Fuel-efficient power: The 2L 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic Ford Edge SEL. Visit Westland Auto Sales today to see it in person and experience its impressive features firsthand!
Westland Auto Sales
