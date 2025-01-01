Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2021 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This pre-owned beauty boasts a vibrant red exterior thats sure to stand out from the crowd, while its black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience. Under the hood, a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of pep, and the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. With just 81,702km on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure.</p><p>The Edge SEL is packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Here are five highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek and modern design</strong>: The Edge SEL is a head-turner, with its striking lines and bold stance.</li><li><strong>Luxurious interior</strong>: Enjoy premium comfort with soft-touch materials and ample space for both passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Advanced technology</strong>: Stay connected and entertained with the latest infotainment system, including a touchscreen display and smartphone integration.</li><li><strong>All-wheel drive for confidence</strong>: Feel confident on the road, no matter the weather, thanks to the Edge SELs reliable all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Fuel-efficient power</strong>: The 2L 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li></ul><p>Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic Ford Edge SEL. Visit Westland Auto Sales today to see it in person and experience its impressive features firsthand!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Ford Edge SEL

$30,995 + tax & licensing

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 2fmpk4j96mba55498

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5718
  • Mileage 81,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2021 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This pre-owned beauty boasts a vibrant red exterior that's sure to stand out from the crowd, while its black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience. Under the hood, a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of pep, and the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. With just 81,702km on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure.

The Edge SEL is packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Here are five highlights:

  • Sleek and modern design: The Edge SEL is a head-turner, with its striking lines and bold stance.
  • Luxurious interior: Enjoy premium comfort with soft-touch materials and ample space for both passengers and cargo.
  • Advanced technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest infotainment system, including a touchscreen display and smartphone integration.
  • All-wheel drive for confidence: Feel confident on the road, no matter the weather, thanks to the Edge SEL's reliable all-wheel drive system.
  • Fuel-efficient power: The 2L 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.

Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic Ford Edge SEL. Visit Westland Auto Sales today to see it in person and experience its impressive features firsthand!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

