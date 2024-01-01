$37,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
Used
65,645KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH4MGA47569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,645 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Engine: 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
67.7 L Fuel Tank
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
KEYPAD
8-Way Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Right Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
2021 Ford Explorer