2021 GMC Canyon

$47,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 0 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9993113

9993113 Stock #: 5494

5494 VIN: 1GTG6FEN3M1256637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5494

Mileage 59,039 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Onstar Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seat(s) Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats remote start Tonneau Cover Heated Steering Wheel auto climate control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Towing Package tinted windows Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Convenience Telescoping Steering Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security Security Features Additional Features Bed Liner Four wheel disc brakes Steering Wheel Audio Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.