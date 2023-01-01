Menu
2021 GMC Canyon

59,039 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2021 GMC Canyon

2021 GMC Canyon

AT4

2021 GMC Canyon

AT4

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9993113
  • Stock #: 5494
  • VIN: 1GTG6FEN3M1256637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5494
  • Mileage 59,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Only taxes and licencing extra, NO ADD ONS, NO ADMINISTRATION FEE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

