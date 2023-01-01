$47,995+ tax & licensing
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon
AT4
Location
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
59,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9993113
- VIN: 1GTG6FEN3M1256637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,039 KM
Vehicle Description
Only taxes and licencing extra, NO ADD ONS, NO ADMINISTRATION FEE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
