$52,995+ tax & licensing
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
64,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10525803
- Stock #: 5586
- VIN: 1GTU9BET8MZ313384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,698 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
