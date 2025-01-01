$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,867 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Check out this pristine 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a sophisticated black interior, offering a comfortable and modern driving experience. With only 61,867km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready for many more adventures on the road. Its efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission ensures a fuel-conscious and enjoyable ride.
The Elantra Ultimate trim comes fully loaded with premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. This front-wheel-drive sedan offers a blend of practicality, comfort, and technology, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways. The Elantra Ultimate is known for its impressive array of features, offering a truly premium driving experience. This is a great opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-packed vehicle.
Here are a few standout features that make this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate a must-see:
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the premium black leather seats and enjoy a refined cabin atmosphere.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the intuitive infotainment system and smartphone integration.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 2L engine provides excellent fuel economy without sacrificing performance.
- Safety Suite: Drive with confidence, thanks to the advanced safety features designed to protect you and your passengers.
- Sleek Design: Turn heads with the Elantra's modern and eye-catching exterior styling.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
