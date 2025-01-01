Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Check out this pristine 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a sophisticated black interior, offering a comfortable and modern driving experience. With only 61,867km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready for many more adventures on the road. Its efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission ensures a fuel-conscious and enjoyable ride.</p><p>The Elantra Ultimate trim comes fully loaded with premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. This front-wheel-drive sedan offers a blend of practicality, comfort, and technology, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways. The Elantra Ultimate is known for its impressive array of features, offering a truly premium driving experience. This is a great opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-packed vehicle.</p><p>Here are a few standout features that make this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into the premium black leather seats and enjoy a refined cabin atmosphere.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Stay connected with the intuitive infotainment system and smartphone integration.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 2L engine provides excellent fuel economy without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>Safety Suite:</strong> Drive with confidence, thanks to the advanced safety features designed to protect you and your passengers.</li><li><strong>Sleek Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Elantras modern and eye-catching exterior styling.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Hyundai Elantra

61,867 KM

$24,995

2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate

Ultimate

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,867KM
VIN KMHLN4AG5MU109369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

