Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

60,160 KM

Details Description Features

$46,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai PALISADE

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred 8 Pass AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred 8 Pass AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10637682
  2. 10637682
  3. 10637682
  4. 10637682
  5. 10637682
  6. 10637682
  7. 10637682
  8. 10637682
  9. 10637682
  10. 10637682
  11. 10637682
  12. 10637682
  13. 10637682
  14. 10637682
  15. 10637682
  16. 10637682
  17. 10637682
  18. 10637682
  19. 10637682
  20. 10637682
  21. 10637682
  22. 10637682
  23. 10637682
  24. 10637682
  25. 10637682
  26. 10637682
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,904

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,160KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10637682
  • Stock #: X0426-1
  • VIN: KM8R3DHE3MU229708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 60,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2023 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 54,473 KM
$28,904 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma D...
 83,631 KM
$41,904 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 137,048 KM
$26,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory