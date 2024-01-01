Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims</p>

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

65,504 KM

Details Description Features

$45,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1705245596
  2. 1705245651
  3. 1705245794
  4. 1705245794
  5. 1705245794
  6. 1705245794
  7. 1705245794
  8. 1705245794
  9. 1705245794
  10. 1705245793
  11. 1705245793
  12. 1705245793
  13. 1705245793
  14. 1705245793
  15. 1705245794
  16. 1705245794
  17. 1705245793
  18. 1705245793
  19. 1705245653
  20. 1705245794
  21. 1705245794
  22. 1705245652
  23. 1705245650
  24. 1705245794
  25. 1705245794
  26. 1705245652
  27. 1705245794
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,504KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8R5DHEOMU281842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 65,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2017 Ford Focus for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Ford Focus 67,261 KM $15,904 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 CX-5 AWD Touring for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Mazda CX-5 CX-5 AWD Touring 126,765 KM $21,904 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2016 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 164,334 KM $26,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai PALISADE